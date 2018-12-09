Menu
TRENDING:

Rubio Unsure of Nauert’s Ability to Serve as U.N. Ambassador

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) spekas during a foreign relations hearing in Washington, DC on January 9, 2018, on the attacks on US Diplomats in Cuba. The United States is to review how the State Department has responded to alleged attacks on the health of 24 diplomats and family members in …
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, who has remained focused on foreign policy during his time in office, says he is uncertain of whether Heather Nauert, President Trump’s pick to be U.N. Ambassador, can handle the job.

During a Sunday appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” the Florida Senator said he believes she has the “ability to do the job well.”

“I most certainly think she has the ability to do the job well, which is to be America’s advocate in this international forum,” Rubio said. “She will go through with Foreign Relations Committee. We will have a chance to interact with her, ask her questions privately and publicly…”

Rubio later added, “Does she have detailed knowledge of foreign policy to a level that will allow her to be successful at the United Nations? I don’t know.”

Nauert, who once was a Fox News reporter and currently serves as a spokeswoman for the State Department, was nominated by President Trump to replace outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley last Thursday.

Trump’s nominee will now be considered by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where she will be questioned thoroughly.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

.