Two people were wounded in a shooting at a hotel connected to the CNN center in Atlanta Sunday.

The Associated Press reports that shots were fired following a party at the Omni Atlanta Hotel and the suspect was “highly intoxicated.”

"Highly intoxicated" man shoots two people inside downtown Atlanta hotel that is connected to CNN's headquarters, authorities say. https://t.co/qGUffY42De — The Associated Press (@AP) December 10, 2018

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the suspect, 31-year-old Sedarius Dennis, needed help getting back to his room and was being walked by a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old man when he opened fire. Both men were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Officer and Atlanta Police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown indicated that Dennis apparently became angry with the two men and began shooting as they were taking him to his room. Both victims were lying on the 28th floor when police arrived.

Police found a handgun and shell casings in Dennis’s room.

Dennis faces charges of “aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.