The father of a teenage girl is speaking out after his daughter was allegedly murdered at the hands of an illegal alien who entered the United States as an “unaccompanied alien child.”

Ed Wells spoke to CBS New York following the first day in court since his daughter, 16-year-old Madison Wells, was allegedly murdered by 20-year-old illegal alien Bryan Cordero-Castro in September.

“I had a conversation with him when I first met him … what I actually told him, if he had ever hurt my baby girl what I would do to him,” Wells told CBS New York.

“He stabbed her to death, and then ran like a coward,” Well said.

This week, Cordero-Castro appeared in court for the first time, where prosecutors accused him of murdering Madison Wells after she broke off their ten-month relationship, as Breitbart News reported.

According to prosecutors, the illegal alien repeatedly contacted Wells for nine hours before her murder, demanding she meet with him. When Wells agreed to the meeting, prosecutors allege Cordero-Castro stabbed the teenager to death.

Investigators said the illegal alien stabbed her at a residence blocks away from her home in Long Branch, New Jersey. When police arrived on the scene, Wells was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.