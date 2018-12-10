Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) told Breitbart News Sunday that House Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) would make an “outstanding” White House chief of staff.

Reports have suggested President Donald Trump could make Rep. Meadows his next chief of staff. In response to these reports, Meadows said it would be an “incredible honor” to serve in that capacity.

Asked by Breitbart News Sunday host Amanda House what he thinks about the possibility of Trump making Meadows his next chief of staff, Gohmert said the North Carolina conservative would make a great aide.

“I think Mark would make an outstanding chief of staff,” Gohmert told Breitbart News Sunday.

The Texas conservative then revealed that he talked to Meadows about him becoming chief of staff as far back as July,” calling it “one of the better-kept secrets in Washington.”

Gohmert said, “He’s got a great head on his shoulders and in fact, I talked to him about in July.”

Meadows has served as one of President Trump’s staunchest allies in the House, working to pass his America First agenda, which includes repealing Obamacare, building a wall on America’s southern border, and enacting pro-American immigration reform. In July, Politico referred to both Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Meadows as Trump’s “pit bulls.”

Gohmert, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said that Rep. Meadows would help protect the president from recalcitrant and obstructive members of the White House and executive agencies, knowing that some members of the executive branch continue to work to undermine the president’s America First agenda.

“But Mark would make an outstanding chief of staff. Nothing is ever done until a formal announcement is made, as we’ve seen over and over, but President Trump needs someone who understands his number one job is to protect the president, and that means to protect him from people in the White House, within the different departments that have been out to do destroy his presidency all along,” Gohmert continued.

Gohmert added, “It would be great if Mark were the chief of staff, he would be terrific. Mark knows that there are still people in the White House and the Old Executive Office building, State Department, a number of departments, that are out to bring down this president.”

