John Brennan: ‘Impossible’ for Trump to ‘Escape’ Justice, Won’t Run in 2020

Former CIA Director John Brennan tweeted Monday morning that it will be “impossible” for President Donald Trump to “escape” the U.S. justice system and suggested he will not run for re-election in 2020.

The longtime deep-stater’s claim comes as Democrats push the possibility of impeaching the president after prosecutors indicated last Friday that he directed illegal payments during the 2016 campaign.

Responding to President Donald Trump’s tweet about Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney accused of issuing the illegal payments, Brennan, a frequent critic of the president, wrote on Twitter: “Whenever you send out such inane tweets, I take great solace in knowing that you realize how much trouble you are in & how impossible it will be for you to escape American justice. Mostly, I am relieved that you will never have the opportunity to run for public office again.”

Whenever you send out such inane tweets, I take great solace in knowing that you realize how much trouble you are in & how impossible it will be for you to escape American justice. Mostly, I am relieved that you will never have the opportunity to run for public office again. https://t.co/JzB6YH8C6H — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 10, 2018

Quoting the Fox News Channel, President Trump tweeted earlier Monday that the special counsel and Democrats continue to struggle to prove the Trump campaign colluded with the Russia government during the election.

“That’s because there was NO COLLUSION,” the president tweeted. “So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine.”

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

“… Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!” he continued.

….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

Federal prosecutors alleged in new court filings submitting Friday that then candidate-Trump directed Cohen to issue payments to a pair of women alleging to have had affairs with the real estate billionaire, recommendin that the longtime Trump attorney face “substantial” for the alleged crimes, despite his cooperation with various investigations.