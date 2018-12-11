Democrat Senator Kamala Harris to Retain Seat on Judiciary Committee

California Senator Kamala Harris was at risk of losing her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee but kept it with the assistance of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

“As a former prosecutor, [Harris] has strived every day for a more fair judicial system for all Americans,” Schumer tweeted on Tuesday morning. “I’m proud that we successfully fought to keep her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

Good news this morning: @SenKamalaHarris will get to keep her spot on the Judiciary Committee! — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 11, 2018

An unidentified source told The Hill that Schumer made keeping Harris’s seat a “top priority,” and no Democrat will lose their seat. However, according to the same source, “the Judiciary Committee will be expanding. The Republicans will add a new seat.”

Harris originally joined the Judiciary Committee in January, following the resignation of controversial Minnesota Democrat Al Franken, and the swearing-in of Doug Jones. Despite her public call for Franken to resign, Harris pleaded ignorance of the alleged sexual harassment taking place on her own team.

The seat will afford Harris a critical position leading up to what many anticipate will become a run for the Presidency in 2020. She will also take part in vetting Trump attorney general nominee William Barr.