President Donald Trump scolded the “fake news” media for reporting Tuesday that few wanted the position of White House chief of staff to replace Gen. John Kelly.

“Fake News has it purposely wrong,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Many, over ten, are vying for and wanting the White House Chief of Staff position.”

Some potential candidates, particularly those currently working in the administration, have signaled that they do not want the position, such as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Nick Ayers, surprised Washington after declining the job, leaving the administration altogether to return to Georgia.

But Trump ridiculed the idea that few people wanted the job.

“Why wouldn’t someone want one of the truly great and meaningful jobs in Washington?” Trump asked the media. “Please report news correctly. Thank you!”