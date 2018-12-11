White House counselor Kellyanne Conway mocked Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday as a 29-year-old who “doesn’t seem to know much about anything” after Ocasio-Cortez called White House Chief of Staff John Kelly a liar.

Conway criticized the Democratic Socialist from New York in a Tuesday interview on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom while she discussed potential successors to Kelly.

“[Kelly] is in his fifth decade of public service, and this country owes him a debt of gratitude, not the nonsense that has been spewed about him recently from the left, and from this 29-year-old congresswoman who doesn’t seem to know much about anything when you ask her basic concepts about the economy, or the Middle East, or military funding,” Conway told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer.

“[It’s] really embarrassing. And for her to even use a slur against him yesterday — I won’t repeat her name or the slur,” Conway said.

Ocasio-Cortez accused Kelly in a Sunday tweet of being “straight up exposed for lying” about Rep. Federica Wilson (D-FL) “in comments aimed at discrediting her”:

John Kelly was straight up exposed for lying about @RepWilson in comments aimed at discrediting her. He absolutely owes her an apology, and his refusal to do so isn’t a sign of strength – it’s cowardice. https://t.co/BA40Hgofvk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 10, 2018

Kelly referred to Wilson as an “empty barrel” in October 2017, accusing her of boasting about getting funding to build a FBI field office in her district in the Miami area.

Conway, for her part, defended Kelly as a man who “has done a magnificent job” serving his country.

“Let me stand up for Gen. John Kelly. He has done a magnificent job for this country for almost 50 years, including here at the White House as our chief of staff for about a year and a half.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who is slated to become the youngest woman to be sworn into Congress in January, claimed Jewish ancestry at a Hanukkah party in New York on Sunday even after expressing anti-Israel views.