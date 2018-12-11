Watch Live: Melania Trump Hosts Military Toys for Tots Drive

First lady Melania Trump is joining military families Tuesday for the annual Toys for Tots drive at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

Mrs. Trump will speak to the children and their families before joining the kids in sorting donated toys, greeting families, and helping the children make Christmas cards. The cards will be included with each gift. She is expected to also highlight her “Be Best” campaign during the event.

The United States Marine Corps Reserve is hosting the event at Joint Base Anacostia – Bolling. “The charity collects new, unwrapped toys and provides them to children in need. The toys are intended to provide hope for children and motivate them to do good in the world,” the Office of the First Lady highlighted in a statement.

First lady Trump will be donating 100 books to the Toys for Tots literacy program as part of her visit. “Since starting in 2008, the program has distributed over 39 million books to less fortunate children, helping to reduce the illiteracy rate among children,” according to the Office of the First Lady.

Mrs. Trump will hand out tote bags promoting her Be Best program. The bags hold coloring books and White House candies for each of the children participating in the event.

This is the second year Mrs. Trump is participating in the event as first lady.

