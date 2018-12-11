The New Jersey State Police corresponded with Breitbart News on December 11 and refused to rule out house-to-house enforcement of the state’s “high capacity” magazine ban.

On December 10 Breitbart News reported that New Jersey was hours away from making it a felony to possess a magazine holding more than 10 rounds. The law took effect during the midnight hour of Tuesday, December 11.

Breitbart News contacted New Jersey State Police on Monday to ask how they planned to enforce the newly enacted ban. We asked whether they would enforce it on a traffic-stop basis–checking magazines in firearms when they pulled over drivers for speeding, wreckless driving, etc.–or whether they would enforce it by going to house-to-house to check magazine capacity in the firearms New Jersey residents kept in their homes.

The basis for the question about house-to-house checks is that Americans always fear Second Amendment prohibitions will lead to knocks on their doors.

The NJ State Police refused to rule out house-to-house checks. Rather, they responded: “We do not discuss enforcement strategies.”

Breitbart News also reached out to Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) press secretary Daniel Bryan about enforcement of the ban. As of the publication of this article Bryan had not ruled out house-to-house enforcement of the ban either.

