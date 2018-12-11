First lady Melania Trump joined military children and their families and donated 100 books Tuesday at a Toys for Tots drive at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

Mrs. Trump gave brief remarks before joining the children in sorting donated gifts and making Christmas cards to be sent off along with the gifts. Santa Claus made an appearance to hand out bags with the first lady to the children. Each bag sported the “Be Best” message of Mrs. Trump’s policy platform campaign advancing the multi-faceted well-being of children. Bags contained coloring books and White House candies. Children embraced the bags, many cinching them and wearing them right away.

Toys for Tots charity “collects new, unwrapped toys and provides them to children in need. The toys are intended to provide hope for children and motivate them to do good in the world,” a statement from the Office of the First Lady highlighted.

Enjoyed spending time with children & the @USMC at their annual @ToysForTots_USA drive. Thank you to everyone who came out to help in this wonderful opportunity to give back! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/bYEnLS2tOx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 11, 2018

The first lady donated 100 books to the Toys for Tots literacy program as part of her appearance. Her office explained, “Since starting in 2008, the program has distributed over 39 million books to less fortunate children, helping to reduce the illiteracy rate among children.”

