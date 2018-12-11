Menu
PHOTOS: First Lady Melania Trump Embraces Children at Toys for Tots Drive

Melania, Toys for Tots
Twitter/@FLOTUS
Washington, DC

First lady Melania Trump joined military children and their families and donated 100 books Tuesday at a Toys for Tots drive at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

Mrs. Trump gave brief remarks before joining the children in sorting donated gifts and making Christmas cards to be sent off along with the gifts. Santa Claus made an appearance to hand out bags with the first lady to the children. Each bag sported the “Be Best” message of Mrs. Trump’s policy platform campaign advancing the multi-faceted well-being of children. Bags contained coloring books and White House candies. Children embraced the bags, many cinching them and wearing them right away.

Military families gather at Toys for Tots donation event in anticipation of First Lady Melania Trump’s arrival (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)

First Lady Melania Trump stops to talk and smile with a little girl at Toys for Tots event (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)

First Lady Melania Trump stops to spend time with military children at Toys for Tots where donated gifts were being sorted for delivery (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)

First Lady Melania Trump decorates cards for Toys for Tots gifts while visiting with military children (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)

First Lady Melania Trump helps military children decorate cards for gifts at Toys for Tots event (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)

First Lady Melania Trump helps a little girl decorate cards for donated gifts at Toys for Tots event (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)

First Lady Melania Trump helps children decorate cards for gifts at Toys for Tots event (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)

First Lady Melania Trump and Santa Claus talk with military family children as they hand out “Be Best” tote bags at Toys for Tots (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)

First Lady Melania Trump and Santa Claus hand out “Be Best” gift bags to children at Toys for Tots (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)

Child puts on First Lady Melania Trump “Best Best” gifted tote bag at Toys for Tots gift drive (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)

First Lady Melania Trump shakes the hand of a U.S. military service member at Toys for Tots (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)

First Lady Melania Trump greets military families at Toys for Tots (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)

Toys for Tots charity “collects new, unwrapped toys and provides them to children in need.  The toys are intended to provide hope for children and motivate them to do good in the world,” a statement from the Office of the First Lady highlighted. 

The first lady donated 100 books to the Toys for Tots literacy program as part of her appearance. Her office explained, “Since starting in 2008, the program has distributed over 39 million books to less fortunate children, helping to reduce the illiteracy rate among children.”

.