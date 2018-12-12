Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) got into a war of words with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday, claiming that Conway had declared a “war on facts since Inauguration Day.”

“Kellyanne Conway has been engaged in a War on Facts since Inauguration Day. Leveraging those who belittle my capacity is exactly how I defeated a multi-generation, multi-million $ political machine. GOP is even weaker bc their bias has no self-control,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez, who likely made the comment referencing Conway’s 2017 remark saying former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had been presenting “alternative facts” when speaking about the inauguration crowds, responded to Conway’s Tuesday statement mocking the 29-year-old Democratic Socialist as someone who “doesn’t seem to know much about anything.”

The White House counselor criticized Ocasio-Cortez in a Tuesday interview with Fox News for calling White House Chief of Staff John Kelly a liar.

“[Kelly] is in his fifth decade of public service, and this country owes him a debt of gratitude, not the nonsense that has been spewed about him recently from the left, and from this 29-year-old congresswoman who doesn’t seem to know much about anything when you ask her basic concepts about the economy, or the Middle East, or military funding,” Conway told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer.

Ocasio-Cortez accused Kelly in a Sunday tweet of being “straight up exposed for lying” about Rep. Federica Wilson (D-FL) “in comments aimed at discrediting her.”