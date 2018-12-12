BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Donald Trump for Founding Opportunity and Revitalization Council

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, establishing a White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council and earning the support BET founder Bob Johnson, a former Hillary Clinton supporter.

“I’m a fundamental believer that there are business solutions to social problems,” he said, praising Trump for his efforts to help poverty-stricken neighborhoods.

Johnson was a vocal financial supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign. CNN’s Van Jones was also spotted in the crowd as his Dream Corps foundation supported the idea.

The council will be headed by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and will focus on a multi-agency approach to help restore the greatness of low-income communities, according to the White House.

“Our goal is to ensure that America’s great new prosperity is shared by all our citizens,” Donald Trump said, promising to help communities “ignored by Washington.”

The council will help the president identify ways to cut regulations, taxes, and spur private investments in poor communities.

“No citizen will be forgotten, no community will be ignored, and no American will be left on the sidelines,” Trump said. “To achieve our national destiny we must unlock the potential of all of our people.”

Jimmy Kemp, the president of the Jack Kemp Foundation also attended as well as several pastors – Pastor Darrell Scott, Bishop Harry Jackson, and Pastor Donte Hickman.

Sen. Tim Scott was also present and praised Trump for his efforts for impoverished communities as well as his support for criminal justice reform.

“Your strong advocacy for criminal justice reform…without out any question without your leadership our Senate would not have made the decision to take it up in 2018,” he said.