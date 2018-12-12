Business Aims to Outsource 420K U.S. Jobs to Foreign Workers in 2018

Businesses in Fiscal Year 2018 aimed to outsource nearly 420,000 American jobs to foreign workers, a total that outpaces the total population of Tampa, Florida.

Every year, more than 100,000 foreign workers are brought to the U.S. on the H-1B visa and are allowed to stay for up to six years. There are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in the U.S. at any given moment. Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News. More than 85,000 Americans annually potentially lose their jobs to foreign labor through the H-1B visa program.

Data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reveals that in the last Fiscal Year, between October 2017 and September 2018, U.S. businesses attempted to outsource 419,637 American jobs to foreign workers that they asked to import through the H-1B visa.

The number of American jobs business tried to outsource to foreign workers this year is more than the number of residents living in Tampa, Florida, where about 385,000 people live.

Of those roughly 420,000 foreign workers that businesses requested to import, nearly 74 percent were from India and more than 74 percent were male foreign workers. Of those Indian nationals businesses requested, nearly 80 percent were men.

The USCIS data also finds that even foreign workers, billed by the business lobby as “high-skilled workers,” from some of the world’s lowest educational regions have been requested to be brought to the U.S. to take high-paying, white-collar American jobs.

For instance, a handful of nationals from Eritrea, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Mali, Sudan, and Ethiopia, all of which have the worst education rates in the world, were requested by businesses to be brought to the U.S., creating a possible brain-drain in those regions of the world.

As Breitbart News previously reported, more than 2.7 million H-1B foreign workers have been approved to come to the U.S. to take American jobs between 2007 and 2017. During that same period, businesses tried to outsource almost 3.5 million American jobs to foreign workers instead of hiring Americans.

About four million young Americans enter the workforce each year, many looking for white-collar jobs in the STEM fields. Those Americans’ prospects of finding work are crippled by the country’s legal immigration process, which admits more than 1.5 million immigrants and hundreds of thousands of foreign visa workers annually. Already, the wage-cutting business scheme has led to foreign-born workers overwhelmingly outnumbering Americans in the tech industry in Silicon Valley, California.