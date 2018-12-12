Donald Trump: Russia Contacts with Associates ‘Peanut Stuff’

President Donald Trump continued to dismiss the ongoing Russia investigation, despite revelations of conversations between his associates and Russians during the campaign.

“The stuff you’re talking about is peanut stuff,” Trump said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

Trump’s enemies have focused on reports highlighting Russian citizens communicating with at least 14 people connected with Trump on business or political matters, including his personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Cohen told investigators he had contacts with a Russian who promised “political synergy” with the Trump campaign although he did not follow up with the offer.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued a memo on Friday faulting Cohen for lying to Congress about potential business deals with Russia in 2015.

Trump dismissed the ongoing Russia investigation in the interview.

“Look, they’ve been looking for two years about collusion,” he said. “There’s no collusion.”