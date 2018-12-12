Nate Silver: Ocasio-Cortez Drives ‘Republicans Crazy’ Because of Race and Gender

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver claimed that racism and sexism are why 29-year-old Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drives “certain Republicans crazy.”

“There are lots of reasons Ocasio-Cortez drives certain Republicans crazy,” Silver tweeted Tuesday, “foremost among them her race and gender.” Additionally, he asserted that criticism also stems from the fact that Ocasio-Cortez is “quintessentially a New Yorker and DC political culture is formal and prudish when NYC mostly isn’t those things.”

“Put differently, New Yorkers are very good at trolling, and Washington has extreme troll-vulnerability,” Silver added. “It’s always made for a mismatch but more pronounced now that we’re in the Golden Age of Trolling. We may need to move the capital back to Philly to keep it a fair fight.”

The prolific analyst may have missed one or two details in his analysis, however. It could be her refusal to back down from provably false narratives, her grandiose statements regarding her own successes, her comparison of the migrant caravan to the Holocaust, her basic lack of knowledge of the government in which she operates, or any number of other nagging details.