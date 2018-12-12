WATCH: Hillary Clinton, John Kerry Attend $100 Million Wedding

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton danced with “King of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan at the $100 million Mumbai wedding on November 30.

Free of her reported back brace, Clinton mingled at the wedding with former Secretary of State John Kerry and a host of other celebrants in attendance at one of the most lavish weddings on the planet. 27-year-old Isha Ambani — daughter of multi-billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani — married 33-year-old real estate mogul and childhood friend Anand Piramal.

The celebration was part of two days of pre-Tevents, held in the northwestern city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Other celebrity guests included the recently married Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Party favors included gold-plated boxes from Dolce & Gabbana.