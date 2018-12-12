WATCH: Hillary Clinton, John Kerry Attend $100 Million Wedding

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives to attend the wedding of Isha Ambani, the daughter of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Anand Piramal in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. In a season of big Indian weddings, the Wednesday marriage of the scions of two billionaire families …
AP Photo

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton danced with “King of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan at the $100 million Mumbai wedding on November 30.

Free of her reported back brace, Clinton mingled at the wedding with former Secretary of State John Kerry and a host of other celebrants in attendance at one of the most lavish weddings on the planet. 27-year-old Isha Ambani — daughter of multi-billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani — married 33-year-old real estate mogul and childhood friend Anand Piramal.

The celebration was part of two days of pre-Tevents, held in the northwestern city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Other celebrity guests included the recently married Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Party favors included gold-plated boxes from Dolce & Gabbana.

