2020: Kamala Harris Announces Book Tour

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), ahead of a potential 2020 announcement, on Wednesday announced an upcoming book tour for two of her books—The Truths We Hold and Superheroes Are Everywhere, a children’s book.

Harris’s book tour will begin in Washington, D.C. on January 9th and take her to New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

In The Truths We Hold, Harris reportedly writes about “racial bias and her personal experience contending with it, including a story about a neighbor not being able to play with her at a young age ‘because her parents didn’t want her playing with black kids.’”

According to a Daily Beast report, Harris, in her book, also “deals with the gender politics of her current place of work, the U.S. Senate, including instances in which her male colleagues interrupted her line of questioning.”

Harris has said she will make a decision about running for the White House over the holidays.