President Donald Trump defended his campaign promise that Mexico would fund a border wall on the southern border on Thursday.

“This has never changed,” Trump said on Twitter recalling that he would say that Mexico would pay for the wall “one way or the other.”

He argued that the newly negotiated USMCA trade deal would save the United States money.

“Our new deal with Mexico (and Canada), the USMCA, is so much better than the old, very costly & anti-USA NAFTA deal, that just by the money we save, MEXICO IS PAYING FOR THE WALL!” he wrote.

Trump signed the USMCA trade deal with the leaders of Mexico and Canada in November. It now awaits ratification in Congress.