Donald Trump prodded Democrats to vote for more border security on Thursday, rather than allow a partial government shutdown to occur before Christmas.

“You know what? They only don’t want to do it because of me. We have to put the people ahead of politics,” Trump said in a video posted on Twitter. “We need to have the wall. We need border security.”

Let’s not do a shutdown, Democrats – do what’s right for the American People! pic.twitter.com/bZg07ZKQqo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

The president described Democrats as “absolute hypocrites,” highlighting clips from Sen. Chuck Schumer, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talking about their support for border security and their opposition to illegal immigration.

“All along they’ve been supporting walls, and supporting fences, and supporting all sorts of border security,” Trump said in a video posted on Twitter.

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security and several other federal agencies expires on December 21.

President Trump has demanded $5 billion in funding for border security, but Democratic leaders have repeatedly told him they will only give him $1.6 billion.