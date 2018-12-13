November: Foreign Workers See Nearly 5X Job Growth of Americans

Foreign workers saw nearly five times as much job growth as native-born American workers did last month, Bureau of Labor Statistics data reveals.

In November 2018, foreign-born worker employment increased 5.1 percent compared to the same time last year. Meanwhile, native-born Americans saw an employment increase of only about 1.2 percent year-to-year, almost five times less job growth as their foreign worker competitors.

The foreign-born workforce — those who are employed and looking for work — also had significantly higher gains than native-born Americans. Last month, the number of foreign-born workers in the labor force increased almost five percent. At the same time, native-born Americans in the labor force increased only 0.66 percent.

The labor force participation rate among foreign-born workers increased 1.2 percent, while the labor force participation rate for native-born Americans increased only 0.2 percent from year-to-year.

Though foreign-born workers have had significant gains in the last three months of President Trump’s economy, native-born Americans’ unemployment dropped by an impressive 12.5 percent while their foreign competitors’ unemployment decreased by 5.9 percent.

The fast-growing employment of foreign-born workers over American citizens is exacerbated by the country’s wage-crushing national immigration policy whereby about 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants are added to the U.S. population every year.

While legal immigrants continued being admitted to the U.S. to take blue-collar working-class jobs and many white-collar, high-paying jobs, there remain about six million Americans who are unemployed, 12 percent of whom are teenagers and nearly six percent of whom are black Americans.

There remain about 1.3 million workers who have been jobless for more than two years, 4.8 million workers who are working part time but who want full time jobs, and 1.7 million workers who want a job, including more than 450,000 workers who are discouraged by their job prospects.