Pelosi Mocks Trump for Insisting Mexico Will Pay for Wall: ‘Doesn’t Make Any Sense’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) mocked President Donald Trump’s claim on Thursday that America’s new trade deal with Mexico and Canada would pay for the border wall.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Pelosi said. “Mexico is not paying for the wall.”

Trump, citing the USMCA trade agreement, claimed on Thursday that, “One way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the wall.”

“Our new deal with Mexico (and Canada), the USMCA, is so much better than the old, very costly & anti-USA NAFTA deal, that just by the money we save, MEXICO IS PAYING FOR THE WALL!” Trump tweeted.

I often stated, “One way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the Wall.” This has never changed. Our new deal with Mexico (and Canada), the USMCA, is so much better than the old, very costly & anti-USA NAFTA deal, that just by the money we save, MEXICO IS PAYING FOR THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

Pelosi said that Trump is trying to argue that “any benefit our economy might have from a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada would be spent on the wall, instead of growing our economy, increasing paychecks for our workers, the American people are still paying the price.”

Pelosi asked, “What money?”

“The money that businesses make?… What money is he talking about that is going to pay for the wall? It just doesn’t measure up,” she continued.

Pelosi added that she thinks the Oval Office is in an “evidence-free zone.”

“You’ve got to have facts, data, evidence, truth in order to make an agreement of how you go forward,” she said, saying that she did not want to call out Trump on “some of the representations” that were not true at the White House “out of respect for the office” of the presidency.