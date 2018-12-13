President Donald Trump may select his own son-in-law to serve as the next White House chief of staff, according to reports.

HuffPost went first with the report, citing a “top Republican close to the White House” and “two others close to Trump or the White House.”

CBS correspondent Major Garrett confirmed the rumors, “citing a source familiar with the process.”

But Washington reporter Josh Dawsy cited a White House source denying that Kushner was a possible candidate.

A White House official says Jared Kushner is not under consideration for chief of staff and is not interviewing for the job. (The usual Trump White House caveats apply here.) — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) December 13, 2018

“The usual Trump White House caveats apply here,” he added on Twitter.

Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump clashed with Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, who will be leaving the White House in January of next year.

Kushner is currently on the cusp of helping push a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill through Congress, and recently appeared in a rare interview with Sean Hannity to discuss the process.

“Hopefully, he’ll choose somebody who’s got great chemistry with, great relationship with, who will help him navigate the next couple of years through all of the good opportunities that emerged to keep pushing forward,” he said.

Trump said on Thursday that he had narrowed the field of candidates to about five and would continue interviewing possible candidates.

North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows withdrew from consideration on Wednesday.