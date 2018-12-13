Teenage Gunman Dead After Shootout with Police Outside Middle School

A teenager is dead after exchanging gunfire with police outside Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond, Indiana.

6ABC reports that police were tipped off to the possibility of a gunman coming to the school and were prepared. Indiana State Police Sgt. John Bowling said, “Someone knew something and said something. The school was able to follow procedure to help protect students.”

WCJB reports that Richmond Police chief Jim Branum said the person who tipped off police told them the teenager had “the intention of hurting people.”

Police exchanged fire with the teenager “near a school door” before he was able to get inside.

Branum said, “Police had received information and they reacted on that very swiftly, and I think because of their swift reaction and also the swift reaction at the school that no student injuries happened.”

The gunman is dead, the only fatality resulting from the attack.

