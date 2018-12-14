George Conway Suggests Trump Doesn’t ‘Deserve Loyalty’ from Wife Kellyanne

Attorney George Conway seemingly suggested Friday that President Donald Trump doesn’t deserve loyalty from members of his inner circle, including from his own wife, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

“Truer words were never spoken,” Conway tweeted in response to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen telling ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that the president “does not deserve loyalty” in a sit-down interview released Friday.

Minutes later, Conway mocked Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s defense against of claims that President Donald Trump breached campaign finance laws by directing Cohen to make hush-money payments to purchase the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, except where nobody gets killed or robbed,” the attorney, in a riff on the presidential oath of office, tweeted in reaction to Giuliani’s dismissal of campaign finance violations claims.

“Nobody got killed, nobody got robbed… This was not a big crime,” Giuliani told the Daily Beast. “I think in two weeks they’ll start with parking tickets that haven’t been paid.”

On Wednesday, Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison for crimes including tax fraud, issuing illegal hush-money payments, and making false statements to Congress regarding prior business dealings in Russia. In court filings submitted last week, New York prosecutors said President Trump asked Cohen to arrange the payments to the two women, who both alleged to have engaged in an affair years before winning the presidency.

President Trump affirmed he was not in violation of campaign finance rules due to the fact that his own money was used to make the payments In a Monday tweet, President Trump dismissed what Cohen claimed in court, stating it wasn’t his fault if his lawyer has found himself on the wrong side of the law. “Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!”

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018