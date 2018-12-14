The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in Fiscal Year 2018 deported more than 256,000 illegal aliens out of the United States, including about 6,000 suspected or known gang members.

Between September 2017 and October 2018, ICE agents deported 95,360 illegal aliens living throughout the interior of the U.S. and 160,725 illegal aliens who were caught by Border Patrol crossing into the country.

Most significant are the number of deportations ICE agents conducted for the more than 95,000 illegal aliens who were living throughout the interior of the country. There are anywhere from 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living across the U.S. at any given time, straining the capacity of ICE.

This year, though, ICE increased deportations of illegal aliens living in the U.S. by more than 45 percent since President Obama’s last year in office, when only about 65,000 illegal aliens living in the U.S. were deported.

The number of ICE deportations of convicted criminal illegal aliens and those with pending criminal charges has increased about 11.5 percent since Fiscal Year 2016, with more than 168,000 convicted criminal and suspected criminal illegal aliens being deported out of the U.S. this year.

In a tremendous increase, ICE hiked the number of illegal alien gang members deported by more than 185 percent compared to Fiscal Year 2016. This year, nearly 6,000 illegal aliens who are known or suspected gang members were deported out of the U.S. by ICE. Compare that to the only about 2,000 illegal alien gang members were deported in Obama’s last year in office.

Likewise, ICE deported a steady level of suspected or known illegal alien terrorists, totaling about 42 deportations for Fiscal Year 2018, a slight decrease from the 45 who were deported last year.

The ICE data also reveals the effectiveness of Trump’s visa sanctions on foreign countries refusing to take back their nationals. Throughout this year, the Trump administration placed visa restrictions on Cambodia, Cuba, Eritrea, Guinea, and Sierra Leone, as all those nations would not take their nationals back from the U.S.

This Fiscal Year 2018, after all five nations were hit with visa sanctions, the number of nationals deported to the foreign countries skyrocketed with a 279 percent increase in deportations from the U.S. to Cambodia, a 189 percent increase in deportations to Cuba, and a nearly 150 percent increase in deportations to Guinea.

As Breitbart News most recently reported, illegal immigration to the U.S. has continuously risen over the last three months to record levels. Last month, illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border soared to levels that the country has not seen since Fiscal Year 2014, when more than 51,500 illegal aliens tried to cross the border in April 2015.

Meanwhile, illegal immigration costs American taxpayers about $116 billion every year, and the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens — granted birthright citizenship — cost taxpayers about $2.4 billion annually. There are about 300,000 “anchor babies,” the common name for U.S.-born child of illegal aliens, born every year which exceeds U.S. births in 48 states.