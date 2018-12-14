Jon Kyl to Resign from McCain’s Senate Seat at Year’s End

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced Friday that Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ) will resign from the Senate on December 31st, paving the way for a second appointment to the seat held by the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

NEW: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announces Sen. Jon Kyl will resign from the U.S. Senate, effective December 31, 2018. "A replacement to the seat will be announced in the near future," Ducey says. https://t.co/DEr9Qj9lue pic.twitter.com/j0NtmN4SPw — ABC News (@ABC) December 14, 2018

“Thank you for appointing me to the U.S. Senate to fill the vacancy created by John McCain’s death,” Kyl wrote in a statement. “It has been an honor and a privilege to again serve the people of Arizona.

“When I accepted your appointment, I agreed to complete the work of the 115th Congress and then reevaluate continuing to serve. I have concluded that it would be best if I resign so that your new appointee can begin the new term with all other Senators in January 2019 and can serve a full two (potentially four) years,” the outgoing senator continued. “Therefore, I will resign from the U.S. Senate effective 11:59 p.m. EST December 31, 2018.”

Ducey, who is required by law to appoint a Republican to the Senate seat, said an appointment decision “will be announced in the near future.”

On Friday, Ducey lauded Kyl’s Senate tenure, stating the veteran lawmaker upheld his duties with “integrity and statesmanship.”

“Senator Kyl didn’t need to return to the Senate. His legacy as one of Arizona’s most influential and important political figures was already without question,” Ducey’s statement reads. “But he did return, and I remain deeply grateful for his willingness to step up and serve again when Arizona needed him. I wish him and his family all the best.”