Parker: Country Gets It Wrong on the Minimum Wage

Democrats are preparing to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in nearly a decade. For almost that long, they’ve been promising to raise the federal minimum wage. In 2014, former President Barack Obama proposed a 40-percent increase, from $7.25 per hour to $10.10. The Congressional Budget Office predicted that doing so would erase half a million jobs from the economy as employers would struggle to absorb sharply higher labor costs.

To the muscle-flexing Socialist wing of the incoming Democrat majority, led by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (I-NY), the Obama plan was stingy. Instead, they want to more than double the rate to $15, which they call a “living wage” — the amount of income that would allow low-wage workers to raise their families.

Can employers afford to pay more than twice as much for entry-level labor? The CBO methodology would suggest millions of lost jobs as a result.