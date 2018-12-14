Trump: Mick Mulvaney Will Serve as Acting Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump named Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as acting White House Chief of Staff to replace outgoing General John Kelly on his Twitter account Friday evening.

“I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinction. Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration,” Trump wrote.

I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinction. Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2018

He thanked Kelly for serving as Chief of Staff and welcomed Mulvaney as incoming Acting Chief of Staff. Kelly will serve until the end of the year. The president went on, “I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! John will be staying until the end of the year. He is a GREAT PATRIOT and I want to personally thank him for his service!”

A senior administration official told White House reporters of the Mulvaney announcement, “There’s no time limit. He’s the acting chief of staff, which means he’s the chief of staff. He got picked because the president liked him they get along.” The official referred to Mulvaney’s prior experience as a congressman. “He knows Congress. He knows Capitol Hill,” the official said. “He knows Congress. He knows Capitol Hill.”

The official called Mulvaney “fiscally responsible.” According to the official, Mulvaney was informed of the decision separate from the president’s tweet and me with the president today at the White House. Further, the official said Kelly was pleased with the choice: “The current chief is happy. The current chief is fine. The current chief will stay till the end of the year.”

Ross Vought will serve as Mulvaney’s replacement as OMB Director.

“Mick was over here today working on budget stuff,” the official clarified. “They met face to face this afternoon.” The official responded to a question about why the president specified Mulvaney as “acting” chief: “Because that’s what the president wants.”

Another administration official added, “We’ll see… It’s what the president wants right now and, if we have anything else we’ll let you know.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook