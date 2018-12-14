Trump Hikes Arrests of Illegal Aliens to Highest Level in Four Years

The number of illegal aliens arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in Fiscal Year 2018 has spiked to the highest level in four years as a result of President Trump’s 2017 immigration executive orders.

Between September 2017 and October 2018, ICE agents arrested 158,581 illegal aliens, surpassing the more than 140,000 illegal alien arrests made last year and the 110,100 illegal alien arrests in the last year of President Obama’s tenure.

The nearly 160,000 illegal alien arrests for this Fiscal Year mark the highest number of arrests by ICE since Fiscal Year 2014.

Trump’s early executive orders and directives from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions more freely allowed ICE agents to detain, arrest, and deport all illegal aliens — rather than just those with criminal convictions.

Of the almost 160,000 illegal aliens arrested by ICE this year, 66 percent were convicted criminals or those with pending criminal charges which translates to about 140,000 of those arrested. This was a nearly eight percent increase in arrests of criminal illegal aliens compared to Fiscal Year 2017.

The Trump-Sessions orders have resulted in nearly 20,500 illegal aliens being arrested for no other reason than being illegally in the United States. This is a sharp increase in this category from the last year of Obama when less 10,000 illegal aliens without criminal convictions or pending criminal charges were arrested.

The more than 105,000 convicted criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE this year include:

4,975 illegal aliens who are convicted sex offenders

1,641 illegal aliens who are convicted murderers

3,740 illegal aliens convicted of sexual assault

1,294 illegal aliens convicted of kidnapping

4,423 illegal aliens convicted of robbery

9,834 illegal aliens convicted of burglary

54,630 illegal aliens convicted of drunk driving

29,987 illegal aliens convicted of assault

The hike in arrests of illegal aliens comes as ICE also hiked the number of illegal alien hires by 640 percent this year, as Breitbart News reported.

In Fiscal Year 2018, ICE made nearly 780 criminal arrests and 1,525 administrative worksite-related arrests, a more than 640 percent increase compared to Fiscal Year 2017. Likewise, ICE opened more than 6,800 worksite investigations this year, a more than 300 percent increase compared to the year before.

While ICE has ramped up arrests of illegal aliens, the U.S. continues to admit more than a million legal immigrants every year to take American jobs. The mass immigration scheme is a boon to real estate developers, who thrive on the booming populations in major cities, and employers who benefit from a flooded labor market with stagnant U.S. wages and displaced American workers.