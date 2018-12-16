President Donald Trump hosted members of Congress to the White House on Saturday evening, describing the building as a “happy place.”

“To me, it’s a happy place,” Trump said. “A lot of presidents have said that it is not a happy place, I find it to be a happy place.”

The president and the first lady delivered a brief speech to welcome members of Congress of both parties to the event.

Trump thanked First Lady Melania Trump for decorating the White House for Christmas.

“This is a house that we love being in, we love living in it,” he said. “It’s an incredible place.”

The president said the first two years of his administration were “very very exciting.”

“No administration has done more in the first two years that the Trump administration,” he said, pointing to many members in the audience.

He hailed the passage of tax cuts, regulation cuts, appointing Supreme Court justices, and nearly 100 federal judges. He also previewed passage of a new criminal justice reform bill and the farm bill.

The president looked forward to the following year, previewing that he could work with Democrats to provide a new health care bill after a federal judge declared the legislation unconstitutional.

“If the Republicans and Democrats can get together, we’re going to end up with incredible health care, which is the way it should have been from day one,” Trump said.

He also suggested that Congress could work together to fund an infrastructure bill.

“That’s something I think everybody wants to see,” he said.