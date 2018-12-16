Truck Driver Rescues Dogs Flung from Moving Vehicle

A truck driver rescued two dogs Wednesday after a motorist flung the animals from a vehicle barreling down an upstate New York highway, police said Friday.

State troopers spotted a truck parked on the left side of Interstate 81 north of Binghamton around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, finding the truck driver carrying a severely injured dog with the other wounded animal trailing behind him, the New York Police said in a statement Friday:

“Troopers immediately rendered assistance to the injured dog,” police said in the statement. “A New York State Police K9 handler bandaged the injured dog to stop bleeding and splinted its leg while other troopers kept the dog warm in a warming blanket and in the truck driver’s sweatshirt.”

The driver told troopers at the scene that he witnessed an old, “dirty” Dodge Durango roll down its passenger window before tossing the dogs onto the highway.

The two animals, who are thought to be beagle mixes, are recovering from their injuries and are being cared for by the Broome County Humane Society.

“These animals have been through a lot, and people need to understand that this is not OK,” Amberly Ondria, shelter manager for the Broome County Humane Society, told the Associated Press. “This is not something that should be done.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about who may have been responsible for injuring the dogs to contact the New York State Police’s Homer office at (607) 749-1614.