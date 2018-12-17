Donald Trump: ‘Saturday Night Live’ a ‘Democrat Spin Machine’

President Donald Trump criticized NBC and Saturday Night Live on Sunday for continuing to attack his presidency.

“A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president commented on Saturday Night Live after the show aired a spoof of the Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” where Trump was never president.

The skit featured First Lady Melania Trump divorcing her husband and “losing her accent” so she could make millions on her own. It also featured Matt Damon as a hard-partying Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump challenged the media for partisan coverage suggesting it should be tested in court.

“It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials,” he wrote. “Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?”