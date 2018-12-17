Donald Trump Urges Democrats to Help Replace Obamacare

President Donald Trump said Monday he would be willing to work with Democrats to fix health care after Obamacare was declared unconstitutional by a federal judge.

“We have a chance, working with the Democrats, to deliver great HealthCare!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president previewed that the Supreme Court would uphold the decision by a federal judge in Texas declaring Obamacare unconstitutional.

Trump reminded Americans that Obamacare was failing.

“The DEDUCTIBLE which comes with ObamaCare is so high that it is practically not even useable!” Trump wrote. “Hurts families badly.”

The president also suggested that Republicans and Democrats could work together on a better health care bill for Americans during a White House Christmas party for members of Congress on Saturday.

“If the Republicans and the Democrats get together, we are going to end up with incredible healthcare, which is the way it should have been from day one,” he said.