Donald Trump: Why Didn’t FBI Break into ‘Crooked’ Hillary Clinton’s Office?

President Donald Trump expressed frustration with the FBI prosecution of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, wondering why they never did the same to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE!” Trump wrote, referring to an FBI raid on Cohen’s home. “Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked [Hillary]’s office?”

Trump was referring to the FBI never verifying DNC claims that they were hacked by Russians and never seizing Clinton’s private e-mail server where she illegally sent classified information.

The president’s comments appeared to have struck a nerve with former FBI Director James Comey.

“This is from the President of our country, lying about the lawful execution of a search warrant issued by a federal judge,” Comey lectured on Twitter. “Shame on Republicans who don’t speak up at this moment — for the FBI, the rule of law, and the truth.”

The president repeatedly criticized the Russia investigation on Sunday, expressing frustration that his former attorney general allowed the investigation to take place.

“Jeff Sessions should be ashamed of himself for allowing this total HOAX to get started in the first place!” he wrote.

Trump pointed to comments from Ken Starr on Fox News who said there was “no evidence or proof of collusion” in the Russia investigation and “no evidence” of a campaign financing violation that involved Trump.

He further dismissed the entire special counsel investigation as a “Democrat scam.”

“They are Entrapping people for misstatements, lies or unrelated things that took place many years ago,” he wrote. “Nothing to do with Collusion.”

