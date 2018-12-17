Mom’s Demand Action ‘Gun Safety’ Instructor Holds Pistol by Tip of Barrel

A “gun safety” instructor for Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action held a pistol by the tip of the barrel during a meeting with the League of Women Voters in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that the instructor, Marcia Banta, was at the Moms Demand meeting, held at the Lewiston City Library, as part of an overarching campaign to “[encourage] responsible gun ownership”:

Group promotes firearm safety; Moms Demand Action presents information in Lewiston on its campaign that encourages responsible gun ownership. https://t.co/3d69JvQx1r pic.twitter.com/MciQkJq8Uc — LewistonTribune (@LewistonTribune) December 13, 2018

One of the goals was to “[model] responsible behavior around guns.” Another point was gun storage. The Tribune did not report which point Banta was making as she held the pellet gun by the tip of the barrel.

Those who attended the “gun safety” presentation were told that the United States “has the highest rate of unintentional shootings in the world.”

Breitbart News reported that 489 accidental gun deaths occurred in the U.S. during 2014. The numbers for 2015 were similar. On September 23, 2018, Breitbart News reported that medical malpractice deaths were 500 times higher than accidental gun deaths. A study from Johns Hopkins University covering eight years of data found there are at least 250,000 malpractice deaths in the U.S. annually.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.