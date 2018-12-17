A new survey revealed many of America’s college professors, especially those at liberal universities, are not fond of President Trump.

Of 1,157 professors and experts polled in the Teaching, Research and International Policy project at the College of William and Mary, 93 percent stated America is “less respected” now than it was in the past.

When asked about the recent tariffs implemented by the Trump Administration, more than 86 percent considered them “bad for the United States,” while only five percent consider them “good for the United States.” Eight percent remained undecided and responded, “don’t know.”

Less than two percent said they would strongly support the “United States’ withdrawal from NATO,” while more than 86 percent responded that they would strongly oppose the withdrawal of the United States’ from NATO.

The Teaching, Research and International Policy Project based at the College of William and Mary surveyed individuals from October 23-27, 2018 and had a sample size of 1,157.

Similar to the polled professors, the Pew Research Center found that 87 percent of Democrats feel that the U.S. is less respected under Trump.