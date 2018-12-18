Democrat State Senator Kevin Parker’s Suggestion to Woman: ‘Kill Yourself’

New York State Senator Kevin Parker, a member of the Democrat, told a woman on Twitter to kill herself, Tuesday. He apparently became enraged when she pointed out he parked his car in a bike lane.

After Deputy Communications Director of the New York Senate Majority Candice Giove complained on Twitter about Parker parking his car in a bike lane, Parker replied, “Kill yourself!”

Did a Senator just write this to me? https://t.co/qhR0Uzarrv — Candice Giove (@candicegiove) December 18, 2018

Parker then deleted the tweet and apologized, posting, “I sincerely apologize. I used a poor choice of words. Suicide is a serious thing and should not be made light of.”

I sincerely apologize. I used a poor choice of words. Suicide is a serious thing and and should not be made light of. — Senator Kevin Parker (@SenatorParker) December 18, 2018

Despite apologizing to Giove, Parker continued to attack her on Twitter, claiming she was on “the wrong side of history.”

. @Candicegiove is on the wrong side of history for every important issue facing New York State! — Senator Kevin Parker (@SenatorParker) December 18, 2018

Twitter users quickly called for Parker’s resignation from the State Senate, with many expressing disbelief over his comments.

Im calling for your resignation. I just can’t believe what I just read. — Trevor (@ChicagoTrev) December 18, 2018

lol just resign — steve 🌹 (@ComplxAlgorithm) December 18, 2018

You need to resign. A NYS Senator should have more control over his public statements than a 13 year-old kid playing XBOX. — Kiera Wooley (@kieralw) December 18, 2018

Here for the ratio. Resign. — Jonathan Fertig (@rightlegpegged) December 18, 2018

According to Gothamist, Parker “is known for having something of a temper,” and the state senator has previously been involved in several violent incidents.

“The [New York] Times wrote about several incidents involving him, saying he had ‘toxic’ anger,” Gothamist reported, adding that incidents have included him punching a traffic officer, attacking a New York Post photographer, and assaulting an aide before smashing her glasses.

Parker’s comment on Twitter goes against Twitter’s rules, which state users may not “wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual,” or “promote or encourage suicide or self-harm.”

Twitter also prohibits “abuse” on the platform, which it defines as “the targeted harassment of someone,” and “an attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice.”

As of this writing, Parker has not lost his verification or had his account suspended.

Breitbart Tech has reached out to Twitter for comment.