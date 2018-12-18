Donald Trump: Big Beautiful Wall Is ‘Steel Slats’

The big beautiful border wall promised during the 2016 campaign is being built as a see-through barrier of steel slats, President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night.
….It will be beautiful and, at the same time, give our Country the security that our citizens deserve. It will go up fast and save us BILLIONS of dollars a month once completed!
Trump’s concession and rhetorical turnaround come after the Hill Democrats used their leverage on the business-first leadership of the GOP — and among Trump’s Hill outreach deputies — to repeatedly block construction of his favored concrete walls.
The prototype concrete walls are standing in the sand near San Diego.
In March 2017, according to Axios, Sen. Chuck Schumer:
At the same time, GOP leaders slow-rolled Trump’s budget requests and engineered the 2018 defeat of his “Four Pillars” immigration reform in complicated Senate and House votes.
However, Trump is getting a few billions of dollars to extend the 30-foot steel-bollard walls, which border agents prefer because they can see through them to the Mexican side of the border. The bollard walls come with steel plates to deter climbers and cost roughly $20 million a mile, complete with roads.
Trump may get $1.6 billion for extra border walls in 2019 depending on the outcome of the closed-door negotiations on Capitol Hill.
Democrats Funded ‘Wall’ Under Bush, Obama–Refuse Same Barrier to Trumphttps://t.co/i2hbz60ldR
But the 2019 budget deal reportedly also will block several cheap labor visa programs pushed by business groups, sources tell Breitbart News. That is good news for the President because it will help push up wages and salaries before the 2020 election.
Establishment Conference Board admits the obvious: Wages rise as labor supply (incl. immigration) drops. Supply is rising in white-collar careers so salaries are slower to rise (see H-1B). So an indirect estb. validation of Trump's "Hire American" policy https://t.co/Lc8xXiM8zg
