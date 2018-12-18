Donald Trump Heading to Davos World Economic Forum in January

President Donald Trump will participate in the World Economic Forum next month in Davos, Switzerland, along with a delegation of U.S. officials.

President Trump participated in the January 2018 Davos World Economic Forum as well. The 2019 trip will stretch from January 22 to January 25. This will be Trump’s second trip to the forum as President of the United States.

The trip will be led by Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin. On Tuesday, Mnuchin said in an interview with Bloomberg that the strong U.S. dollar represents a “vote of confidence” in America’s economy. Bloomberg referenced Mnuchin’s comments from the 2018 Davos conference that it had reported indicated a preference for a weaker dollar, though specifically in relation to “trade and opportunities.”

U.S. officials also participating will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, Adviser to the President Ivanka Trump, Senior Adviser to the President Jared Kushner, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination Chris Liddell.

