Donald Trump School Safety Report Urges More Responsible Media Coverage of Mass Shooters

President Donald Trump’s school safety commission recommends that media stop giving notoriety to mass shooters, White House officials told reporters on Tuesday.

“This is the first report to examine how media coverage relates to the perpetuation of violence,” DeVos said in a call with reporters. “Our report calls on journalists to be more responsible in their coverage of school shootings.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the report urges the media to adopt the principles of the “No Notoriety” campaign.

The campaign founded by families of school shooting victims has urged media not give school shooters the notoriety and attention that they seek.

“Their campaign helps keep the focus on the facts, the victims, and urges journalists not to mention the names or publish photos of the perpetrators,” Devos said.

The full report will be released later Tuesday.