Donald Trump Urges Federal Reserve to ‘Feel the Market’ Before Raising Interest Rates

President Donald Trump addresses the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference on December 07, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. Trump delivered the closing address speaking about the department's strategy for reducing violent crime. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty

President Donald Trump urged the Federal Reserve on Tuesday not to raise interest rates again.

“Feel the market, don’t just go by meaningless numbers,” Trump wrote. “Good luck!”

The president pointed to the Wall Street Journal editorial page which urged the Federal Reserve to “pause its double-barreled blitz of higher interest rates.”

“I hope the people over at the Fed will read today’s Wall Street Journal Editorial before they make yet another mistake,” he wrote. “Also, don’t let the market become any more illiquid than it already is.”

