President Donald Trump urged the Federal Reserve on Tuesday not to raise interest rates again.

“Feel the market, don’t just go by meaningless numbers,” Trump wrote. “Good luck!”

The president pointed to the Wall Street Journal editorial page which urged the Federal Reserve to “pause its double-barreled blitz of higher interest rates.”

“I hope the people over at the Fed will read today’s Wall Street Journal Editorial before they make yet another mistake,” he wrote. “Also, don’t let the market become any more illiquid than it already is.”