Donald Trump Wishes Michael Flynn ‘Good Luck’ with Sentencing

President Donald Trump wished General Michael Flynn luck as he faced sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.

“Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Will be interesting to see what he has to say.”

Trump noted that Flynn had “tremendous pressure” put on him by the FBI to force a guilty plea.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team released a redacted copy of the original 302 FBI interview form on Monday, prompting Flynn’s allies to question the FBI’s assertion that he lied to investigators about his contacts with Russia.

Trump fired Flynn as his national security advisor in February 2017 for lying to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI about phone calls with the Russian Ambassador.

“I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador,” Flynn said in his resignation letter. “I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology.”

Trump repeated that his campaign did not use Russia to help them win the presidential election.

“There was no Collusion!” he wrote.