Joe Biden: ‘I Think Anybody Can Beat’ Donald Trump in 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden told The Intercept that “anybody can beat” President Donald Trump in 2020’s forthcoming presidential election, offering his impromptu remarks on December 5 while departing from the Lantos Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Gala in Washington, DC.

The Intercept’s Nicholas Ballasy intercepted Biden as the former vice president exited the aforementioned event.

Transcript below:

BALLASY: Can I ask you why you’re the most qualified person to take on President Trump? BIDEN: No one should run for president unless they think they’re qualified BALLASY: And why do you think you can beat President Trump? Why is this your time? BIDEN: I think anybody can beat him. BALLASY: Anybody? Anybody on the Democratic side? BIDEN: Anyone from the Democrats can beat him.

WATCH:



Earlier in December, Biden described himself as “the most qualified person” in America to be president while speaking at the University of Montana.

“I’ll be as straight with you as I can” said Biden. “I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president. The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that have been in my wheelhouse, that I’ve worked on my whole life.”

A poll commissioned by the Democracy for America political action committee in December had Biden as the second-most desired — with 14.88 percent support — potential 2020 Democrat presidential candidate among the poll’s respondents. The poll has Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) leading all contenders — with 36.14 percent support — as the most preferred potential Democrat presidential candidate.

