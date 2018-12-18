Majority of Wealthy Support Hiking their Taxes to Stop Illegal Immigration

America’s top earners, by a majority, support a plan to raise taxes on themselves in order to help stop illegal immigration to the United States.

A new Rasmussen Reports Poll finds that Americans earning $200,000 or more are the only economic demographic group willing to hike taxes on themselves to stop rising illegal immigration levels at the U.S.-Mexico border.

About 56 percent of Americans earning $200,000 or more said they would pay an additional $100 to more than $1,000 a year in their federal taxes if it meant less illegal immigration arriving at the country’s southern border.

About 60 percent of Americans who “strongly approve” of Trump say they would be willing to hike their taxes between $100 to more than $1,000 a year to stop illegal immigration at the border.

Last month marked the highest level of illegal immigration in the month of November since 2006. https://t.co/lrnKgjeEOy — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) December 10, 2018

The poll comes as Trump’s administration could, once again, punt funding for a border wall into the new year. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hinted that the administration may back down on their demands for $5 billion in funding for the bollard-style fencing the White House has been constructing at the border.

Huckabee said White House officials are looking for alternative routes to fund the bollard fencing — routes that would not need to be approved by Congress.

The continuing rise of illegal immigration at the southern border indicates that Fiscal Year 2019 will see the biggest boom of illegal immigration in more than a decade, with more than 600,000 border crossings, according to Princeton Researcher Steven Kopits.

In November 2018, there were close to 52,000 border crossings on the southern border, alone, marking the highest level of illegal immigration in the month of November since 2006. In October 2018, illegal immigration at the southern border soared to the highest level for a single month since April 2014. The month’s illegal immigration levels are almost exactly double what southwest border crossings were this same month in 2017.