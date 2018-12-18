Nancy Pelosi: Democrats Will Act ‘Boldly’ to Criminalize Private Gun Sales

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) indicates the incoming Democrat majority will act “boldly” in pursuit of criminalization of private gun sales.

On December 17, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Rep. Mike Thompson’s (D-CA) pledge to pass universal background checks, a gun control which criminalizes private gun sales. Thompson predicted that the gun control will be passed within the new Congress’s first 100 days.

The Hill reports that Pelosi is in full support of Thompson’s push and promises the incoming majority will act “boldly and decisively” to secure the new gun laws.

Pelosi described universal backgrounds as “commonsense, life-saving background checks that are overwhelmingly supported by the American people.” She did not mention that nearly every mass shooter in the 21st century acquired his guns via background checks.

Here is a partial list of high profile public attackers who acquired their guns via background checks:

Tree of Life Synagogue attacker (October 27, 2018)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017))

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016))

San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

Muhammad Carton Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007), and many others.

Pelosi describes background checks as “live-saving” although they are clearly mass shooters’ method of choice for acquiring firearms.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.