Fresh off his triumph of dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, finding himself referred by the U.S. Senate for a criminal probe, getting arrested for domestic abuse and being evicted, then saddling (no pun intended) his porn star client Stormy Daniels with a $293,000 bill to pay off President Trump’s legal fees — just in time for the holidays, TV lawyer Michael Avenatti can add another zero to his barren win column.

The media call Therese Okoumou the “Woman Who Climbed the Statue of Liberty,” but she never made it above Lady Liberty’s foot.

Nevertheless, on the Fourth of July, the biggest tourist day of the year for that particular attraction, Okoumou climbed on to that famous foot to protest the fact that Trump was continuing the Obama immigration policy of separating kids at the border.

Chaos ensued. Everything had to be shut down. All the tourists were hurriedly sent home. Okoumou had to be rescued. She was also arrested.

This is when Lex Luthor: Mall Cop came running to the rescue. He served as an adviser on Okoumou’s legal team, and guess what happened…

Yep, on Tuesday, she was found guilty on all counts and now faces the possibility of 18 months in prison.

The New York Post reports:

The judge cited Sir Thomas More’s discussion in “A Man for All Seasons” about breaking laws to get to the devil. “And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide?,” the famous Catholic adviser to King Henry VIII retorted in the film. “I think the defendant’s lawyers know that if I took them up on that invitation, none of us is protected by the law,” the judge said. The prosecutor said Okoumou endangered herself, rescuers and thousands of Liberty Island visitors when she climbed to the feet of the statue. And the two NYPD cops who had to mount a perilous rescue to get her down testified about the ordeal.

Okoumou wore clothes covered in statement protesting Trump’s immigration policies. “No human is illegal on stolen land,” for example.

Avenatti wore a magic suit that makes him impervious to victory or shame.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.