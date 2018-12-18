‘Self-Care Is Political’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Announces Several Days of Ablutions

Rep.-elect Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Twitter on Monday to announce that she is taking a “few days” to pamper herself with “self-care” in preparation for new new job in Congress.

I’m taking a few days to take care of myself before what is sure to be an eventful term. For working people, immigrants, & the poor, self-care is political – not because we want it to be, but bc of the inevitable shaming of someone doing a face mask while financially stressed./1 https://t.co/EWdWFmPwet — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 17, 2018

So I’ve decided to take others along with me on IG as I learn what self-care even means and why it’s important. Feel free to comment here & share any resources or suggestions that have been helpful to you ⬇️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 17, 2018

[IG] is Instagram, where Ocasio-Cortez plans to share her experiences and tips with followers.

Ocasio-Cortez was responding to a tweet praising her honesty about the supposed difficulty of taking care of herself while working hard, and the unequal burden of expectations placed on women versus men.

Since bursting onto the national political scene earlier this year with her surprise win over veteran Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley, Ocasio-Cortez has become a lightning rod for criticism — and not just for her ideas.

Some critics have, in fact, criticized her for her appearance — such as her decision to wear a $3500 outfit for a photo shoot, which some considered an odd choice for a “democratic socialist.”

But Ocasio-Cortez has also played into the criticism — perhaps shrewdly — by drawing attention to herself, then counter-attacking her critics, or letting her supporters do the same.

One of the comments on this occasion came from a fellow woman — a constituent in New York’s 14th congressional district, who complained about Ocasio-Cortez’s “constant attention seeking” and suggested she read “a book or two”:

You literally have the ability to politicize every single thing in life..even simple things like a face mask become a negative, complicated subject with you. Go away, enjoy your few days and give us all a break from your constant attention seeking. — Cathy Maguire (@CathyMaguirexox) December 17, 2018

Unlike you Brian, she represents my district. So unfortunately the community I live in will reap the results of her self-involvement and obsession with social media. Would be much more comfortable to see her reading a book or two and preparing for the job at hand. — Cathy Maguire (@CathyMaguirexox) December 17, 2018

The new Congress will convene Jan. 3, 2019.

