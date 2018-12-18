‘Self-Care Is Political’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Announces Several Days of Ablutions

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Rick Loomis / Getty)
Rep.-elect Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Twitter on Monday to announce that she is taking a “few days” to pamper herself with “self-care” in preparation for new new job in Congress.

[IG] is Instagram, where Ocasio-Cortez plans to share her experiences and tips with followers.

Ocasio-Cortez was responding to a tweet praising her honesty about the supposed difficulty of taking care of herself while working hard, and the unequal burden of expectations placed on women versus men.

Since bursting onto the national political scene earlier this year with her surprise win over veteran Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley, Ocasio-Cortez has become a lightning rod for criticism — and not just for her ideas.

Some critics have, in fact, criticized her for her appearance — such as her decision to wear a $3500 outfit for a photo shoot, which some considered an odd choice for a “democratic socialist.”

But Ocasio-Cortez has also played into the criticism — perhaps shrewdly — by drawing attention to herself, then counter-attacking her critics, or letting her supporters do the same.

One of the comments on this occasion came from a fellow woman — a constituent in New York’s 14th congressional district, who complained about Ocasio-Cortez’s “constant attention seeking” and suggested she read “a book or two”:

The new Congress will convene Jan. 3, 2019.

