Two Chicago Officers Struck, Killed by Train During Foot Chase

Two Chicago police officers were struck and killed by the city’s South Shore Line train during a foot chase Tuesday night.

The officers were responding to reports of shots fired when the tragedy occurred.

ABC 7 reports that the officers, 31-year-old Conrad Gary and 36-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo, were chasing “a suspect up to the train tracks at 103rd and Cottage Grove Avenue” when a train bound for Indiana struck and killed them.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Gary and Marmolejo were assigned “Calumet police district, which covers several Far South Side neighborhoods.”

A devastating tragedy occurred tonight at 103rd and Cottage Grove where two #ChicagoPolice officers investigating a shots fired call were struck by a passing train. Please pray for the @ChicagoCAPS05 5th district. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/0IfXTZf2Bs — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 18, 2018

Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson commented on the officers’ deaths, saying, “I am deeply saddened by this tragic event and ask that everyone keep their (families) and co-workers in their thoughts and prayers. An investigation is underway, and we will keep everyone updated as details emerge.”

A procession was held for Gary and Marmolejo after their bodies were recovered:

The Chicago Police Department has lost a total of four officers in 2018.

