White House School Safety Report Recommends Gun Confiscation Orders

The White House School Safety Commission’s report recommends gun confiscation orders as part of an overarching response to mass shootings in gun-free schools.

Such orders, often referred to as Red Flag Laws, already exist in California, where a gunman shot and killed 11 innocents at Borderline Bar & Grill on November 7. The laws also exist in Florida, where a gunman shot and killed three at a gun-free Jacksonville mall on August 26, 2018.

On March 2, 2018, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) noted the push for red flag laws post-Parkland, saying, “Anti-gun interest groups and politicians have used the Parkland shooting to launch what, until recently, they regarded as a distant dream — a wave of state legislation authorizing the confiscation of firearms.”

The White House School Safety Commission’s report will be released this week, and it will include calls for such confiscatory laws. On December 18, 2018, Breitbart News quoted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s preview of the report, saying, “Our report endorses states adoption of extreme risk protection orders, which temporarily restrict access to firearms to individuals found to be a danger to themselves or others.”

DeVos stressed that the White House wants the confiscatory orders structured in a way that is “cognizant of due process protections and respectful of Second Amendment liberties.”

